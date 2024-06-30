Malawians hold online protest against “cursed” month of June

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Malawians on social media have staged an online protest against the month of June, dubbing it the “worst month ever” following a string of high-profile deaths.

The latest casualty is musician and politician Lucius Banda, who passed away on June 30th in South Africa after a long battle with diabetes.

His demise comes just 20 days after Vice President Saulos Chilima’s death in a plane crash, which also claimed the lives of eight others.

Other notable figures who have lost their lives this month include former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri, top lawyer Ralph Kasambara, actor cum television personality Hope Chisanu and Bishop Charles Kapenga.

Malawians on Facebook have taken to cursing the month, with many expressing their grief and frustration.

“June is a cursed month! We can’t take it anymore!” wrote one user.

“Rest in peace, Lucius Banda. Your music and legacy will live on, but June, you’re a cruel month,” said another.

Tributes have poured in for Banda, with Musician Union of Malawi president Vita Chirwa describing his death as a “huge blow” to the music industry and the nation.

“He was a giant in music circles, always supportive of the Union, and contributed greatly to many musicians’ careers,” Chirwa said in an interview with local radio

Funeral and burial ceremonies for Lucius Banda are yet to be announced.