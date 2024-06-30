Silver claims derby bragging rights…….as stretch the lead to 29 points

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, June 30: TNM Super League leaders, Silver Strikers Sunday claimed bragging rights over their traditional rival, Civil Service United when they hammered them 0-2 at their own backyard in a Capital City derby at Civo Stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe to increase their points tally to 29.

The Central Bankers have consolidated their intent to claim the title after 11 years of absence when they used the second tactical change to break resilience of Civil’s play of tight marking as displayed in the first half.

Coming from 1-1 draw against Mighty Waka Waka Tigers last Monday, Silver had to be careful with their rivals, Civil who got beaten 3-0 at the hands of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

However, the Servants should blame themselves for not utilising two chances they had in the first half when Silver appeared to be playing second fiddle to them in terms of attacking football.

The Coming of Silver’s Chinsinsi Maonga and Charles Chapala for Duncan Nyoni and Atusaye Nyondo at the start of the interval made a huge difference and it paid handsomely through their central defender, Innocent Shema header from a corner kick after 48 minutes.

Chapala planted home a cross from the left hand side to increase the lead to 2-0 after 66 minutes.

Civil kept their goal scoring machine, Emmanuel Savieli on the bench to the surprise of many but when he was introduced into the game the damage was done because the Servants were failing to put their acts together.

The Bwandilo Boys are eight points adrift of second placed, Wanderers who are now with 21 points after beating Tigers 1-2 at Kamuzu Stadium.

Wanderers went into the lead through Isaac Kaliati’s goal after eight minutes but Tigers cancelled the lead after 37 minutes through Messiah Kachingwe.

The Lali Lubani Boys got the winner in the 83rd minute through Fransisco Madinga to make their Care Taker Coach, Meke Mwase have a 100 percent winning since taking of the reign.

With the loss at home, the Kanjedza Boys have dropped to position 11 from 10 last weekend.

Creck Sporting came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium.

Chitipa United have six points from the 11 games, they still anchoring the log table while the visitors have 16 points from the same number of games and still on sixth place.

Chitipa’s, Rajab Nyirenda scored the opener after five minutes and Creck’s, Gift kadawti got level after 38 minutes.

Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos edged Karonga United 1-0 at Dedza Stadium through Promise Kamwendo’s goal after four minutes.

They have moved to position seven with 15 points while Karonga has dropped to position 12 from 11 and have 12 points.

With a 0-0 against Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday, TNM Defending Champions, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have a mountain to climb as they have a 13-point gap to close in order to catch run away leaders, Silver Strikers.