MCP sets K5 million nomination fee for Chakwera, other presidential Candidates

By Misheck Kauma

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has announced that aspiring candidates for the presidency will be required to pay a nomination fee of K5 million.

The party’s convention committee chairperson, Kezzie Msukwa, made the announcement during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

He also revealed that collection of nomination forms will commence on Monday, July 1.

Other nomination fees include K2.5 million for vice-presidency, K2 million for secretary general and treasurer general, and K500,000 for director positions.

The party has given special consideration to women, youths, and people with disabilities, who will be required to pay 50% of the nomination fees.

The MCP convention is scheduled to take place between August 8 and 10 at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has already declared his intention to contest the presidency.