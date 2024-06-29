spot_img
24.1 C
New York
Saturday, June 29, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

“Blessers” prey on vulnerable girls, fueling teenage pregnancies- Chimbanga

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blantyre City Soche East Ward Councillor Leonard Chimbanga has sounded the alarm on the growing trend of “blessers” preying on vulnerable girls, leading to early pregnancies.

Speaking at a panel discussion currently underway at Chilembwe Lodge, Chimbanga cited examples from schools in his ward, including Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), where older men offer money and expensive gifts in exchange for sex, resulting in teenage pregnancies.

The panel discussion, organized by Centre for Solutions Journalism, has brought together representatives from political parties, concerned groups and media to address the intersection of politics and sexual and reproductive health.

Chimbanga’s remarks highlighted the exploitation of young girls by these “blessers”, who often provide financial support and lavish gifts in exchange for sexual favors.

This has led to a rise in teenage pregnancies, with devastating consequences for the young girls and their families.

The discussion aims to explore solutions to address the growing issue of teenage pregnancies, including motivating politicians to prioritize the issue and translating laws and policies on sexual and reproductive health into action.

Previous article
Mwanza West chiefs dare Speaker, DPP…says Joy Chitsulo going nowhere
Next article
MCP sets K5 million nomination fee for Chakwera, other presidential Candidates
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc