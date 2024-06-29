“Blessers” prey on vulnerable girls, fueling teenage pregnancies- Chimbanga

Blantyre City Soche East Ward Councillor Leonard Chimbanga has sounded the alarm on the growing trend of “blessers” preying on vulnerable girls, leading to early pregnancies.

Speaking at a panel discussion currently underway at Chilembwe Lodge, Chimbanga cited examples from schools in his ward, including Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), where older men offer money and expensive gifts in exchange for sex, resulting in teenage pregnancies.

The panel discussion, organized by Centre for Solutions Journalism, has brought together representatives from political parties, concerned groups and media to address the intersection of politics and sexual and reproductive health.

Chimbanga’s remarks highlighted the exploitation of young girls by these “blessers”, who often provide financial support and lavish gifts in exchange for sexual favors.

This has led to a rise in teenage pregnancies, with devastating consequences for the young girls and their families.

The discussion aims to explore solutions to address the growing issue of teenage pregnancies, including motivating politicians to prioritize the issue and translating laws and policies on sexual and reproductive health into action.