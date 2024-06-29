Stop commenting on Chilima’s death, Bishop tells Malawians

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi, Right Reverend Alinafe Kalemba, has urged Malawians to refrain from speculating about the death of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

“Let us patiently wait for the results of the investigations… commenting on issues one has no knowledge of is dangerous,” Bishop Kalemba said during an ordination ceremony in Blantyre on Saturday.

Chilima died in a plane crash recently, and investigations are ongoing.

“The government has instituted a commission of enquiry to find out what happened for the plane to crash… let us keep calm and wait for the report,” Bishop Kalemba added.

While the Bishop’s call is aimed at promoting calm and respect for the deceased, it is important to note that the Malawian constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression and opinion for all citizens.

In a related development, two new reverends, Isaac Mbewe and Limbani, were ordained during the ceremony.

Bishop Kalemba encouraged them to work hard in spreading the gospel.

Retired Bishop James Tengatenga also attended the ceremony.