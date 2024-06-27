Pigeon peas market still open in India

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, June 26, Mana: Government has said the exportation offer for 50,000 metric tonnes for Pigeon peas to India was still on and has been extend to 2025.

Director of Trade in Goods at Ministry of Trade and Industry, Charity Musonzo disclosed this Wednesday in Lilongwe during a press briefing on the implementation of National Single Window project at the Ministry which is being implemented by Southern Africa Trade and Connectivity Project (SATCP) with funding from World Bank as part of the Nacala Corridor development.

She said the 2018 Pigeon peas offer was still binding and the only set back was that the country was failing to supply the required quantities.

“We have been export Pigeon peas to India but the amounts are not desirable for the country and we need to encourage farmers to venture into massive production of the crop,” Musonzo added.

The Director said increase production of Pigeon peas would help the country to earn forex which could help to boast the country’s foreign reserves.

She said the Ministry of Trade was worried the offer has been in play for the past six years, most traders and farmers are not committing themselves to exporting the commodity.

“We are hoping this year we will have increased volumes of Pigeon peas products which can satisfy the demand so the international markets,” Musonzo added.

She pointed out 50,000 metric tonnes export threshold still stand and the Indian government is more willing to even extended the offer beyond 2025.

The Director appealed to traders and farmers to take up the opportunity and increase Pigeon peas production in the country.

A Pigeon pea trader, Wilson Limbanga suggested that the Ministry should engage Mega farm on a special initiative in order to increase production of the crop.

He said the low production of Pigeon peas in the country has come about due to poor pricing and unstable markets in which farmers’ sale at a loss.