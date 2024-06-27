spot_img
Texas Church aids Anglican clergy spouses with business grants

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Pozzuto (right) and wife Mellinda (second right) present a grant to a Clergy wife as Agness Salaka from Anglican church looks on

Christ Church in Temple, Texas, USA, on Thursday provided financial support to 33 spouses of Clergy in the Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi.

The assistance, ranging from K50,000 to K350,000, is intended to help them start businesses to support their families.

Speaking in an interview, Rector of Christ Church Reverend Keith Pozzuto said the financial assistance will aid the clergy wives in starting various businesses based on their proposals.

“We are confident that this financial assistance will enable these women to create sustainable businesses that will uplift their families and contribute positively to their communities.”

“The church believes that empowered women help to support their families, communities, and the church as well. We are confident that this financial assistance will enable these women to create sustainable businesses that will uplift their families and contribute positively to their communities.”

“The support was raised by members of our church in Texas, USA, and we hope it will meet the intended purpose,” said Pozzuto.

Chairperson for the Clergy Wives in the Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi Temwanani Kalimbe emphasized that the grant will enable them to become financially independent.

“Most clergy wives face financial challenges because many parishes are in remote areas where employment opportunities are scarce, forcing them to rely only on their husbands’ incomes,” said Kalimbe.

A total of 37 people have been supported under this program including four members of the laity from Mindanti in Chapananga who have been supported with tools and school fees to one member who asked for support to go back to school.

The program hopes to grow to over a hundred beneficiaries next year and to reach a thousand in a few years’ time.

