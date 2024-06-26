spot_img
Respected man of God arrested for having sex with 15-year-old girl

A pastor in Mulanje has been arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl, police have confirmed.

Pastor Steven Zambia, 38, was taken into custody on Wednesday after the victim’s parents reported the incident to the authorities.

According to Sergeant Innocent Moses, Public Relations Officer for Mulanje Police Station, “The victim’s parents had invited different men of God for healing, but the suspect convinced them to take the child to his house, where he defiled her in his bedroom.”

Sergeant Moses added, “The suspect had been sleeping with the victim on several occasions, resulting in pregnancy. He even asked the parents to marry their daughter, but they refused and reported him to us.”

The victim was examined at Mulanje District Hospital, and the diagnosis confirmed that she had been defiled.

The suspect, Pastor Steven Zambia, comes from Makaula village in Traditional Authority Mabuka, Mulanje district.

