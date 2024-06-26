spot_img
Big Bullets pays off debt amid social media mockery

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has finally settled a long-standing debt with former head coach Franco Ndawa, paying K29 million after a six-year legal battle.

The payment comes after the team’s bus was confiscated by sheriffs on Wednesday morning, prompting widespread mockery on social media.

As news of the confiscation spread, fans and critics alike took to social media to poke fun at the team’s financial struggles.

“Big Bullets” became a trending topic, with many users joking about the team’s inability to pay their debts.

However, the team’s Chief Administration Officer, Albert Chigoga, confirmed that the matter has now been resolved, with the team paying an additional K4 million on top of the initial K25 million owed to Ndawa.

