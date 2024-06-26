spot_img
Magistrate Michongwe Slaps Malawi Police: Investigate First Before Arrest, Send Suspects to Nearest Police Station

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe has taken a swipe at the Malawi Police, criticizing their habit of arresting suspects without thorough investigations.

He made the remarks when granting bail to Reverend Kondwani Gondwe, who was arrested for allegedly publishing false news and producing offensive communication.

Michongwe emphasized that there was no evidence that investigations were ongoing or that releasing the suspect on bail would hinder the investigation process.

He stressed that the police should investigate first and then arrest, rather than the other way around.

The magistrate granted Gondwe bail on condition that he reports to the nearest police station, produces a reliable surety, complies with the state and court when required and deposits a cash bond of K200,000.

Michongwe’s comments are a clear message to the Malawi Police to respect the rights of suspects and follow due process.

Respected man of God arrested for having sex with 15-year-old girl
