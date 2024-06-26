FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ Bus, Trophies Seized by High Court Sheriffs

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, a prominent TNM Super League team, has confirmed that their bus and trophies have been impounded by High Court Sheriffs due to an outstanding debt of K25 million owed to former coach Franco Ndawa.

According to Bullets’ Chief Administration Officer, Albert Chigoga, the debt dates back to 2016, before Nyasa Manufacturing Company took over the team.

Chigoga acknowledged that the club’s lawyers are working to resolve the matter.

The development has left fans in shock, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and concern.

Photos of the seized bus and trophies have been circulating on Facebook, although the club had initially not confirmed the reports.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is one of the most successful and popular teams in Malawi, with a large following and a rich history in the country’s football league.

The team’s fans are eagerly waiting for a resolution to the matter, hoping that their team can get back to focusing on the game they love.