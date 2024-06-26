CCAP Rev Kondwani Gondwe granted bail, Jubilation erupts outside court

Scenes of jubilation erupted outside the Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe today as Reverend Kondwani Gondwe, who was arrested for allegedly publishing false news, was granted bail.

Family members, Livingstonia Synod clergy, and supporters broke into cheers and tears of joy as the news of the bail spread.

The court’s decision was met with widespread relief and celebration, with many hailing it as a victory for justice and freedom of speech.

Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe granted the bail, stating that there was no evidence that investigations by the state were ongoing, and no evidence that the investigations could not be carried out properly if the suspect was released on bail.

The bail conditions require Reverend Gondwe to report to the nearest police station, produce a reliable surety, comply with the state and court when required, and deposit a cash bond of K200,000.

The courtroom was packed with supporters, including Democratic Progressive Party vice-president for the North Jappie Mhango, Rumphi North East MP Kamlepo Kalua and Livingstonia Synod general secretary William Tembo, who had come to show their solidarity with Reverend Gondwe.