UTM 1 MCP 0: Nyasulu beats Nyirenda in Mzuzu Mayoral race

UTM ward councillor Kondwani Brian Nyasulu has emerged victorious in the Mzuzu City mayoral race, defeating incumbent mayor Gift Desire Nyirenda of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The election, held during a full council meeting at Mzuzu City Council, saw Nyasulu garner 9 votes against Nyirenda’s 7.

The results mark a significant shift in the political landscape of Mzuzu, with the UTM party gaining a crucial victory over its alliance partner, the MCP.

Before the polls, a point of order was raised against Nyirenda, citing his ongoing defilement case at the Mzuzu Magistrates Court.

However, it was ruled that since Nyirenda had not been convicted, he was eligible to contest for the mayoral position.

In related news, elections were held in Lilongwe and Zomba on Tuesday, with Esther Sagawa of the MCP emerging as the new mayor of Lilongwe City, garnering 21 votes and defeating Felix Tsokonombwe with 9 votes.

In Zomba, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor Christopher Jana emerged victorious, replacing United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor Davie Maunde as the new mayor.

The elections in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Zomba were held after the High Court in Blantyre discharged a stay order that had been restraining local councils from conducting elections of mayors and deputy mayors.

The results highlight the complex dynamics within the UTM-MCP alliance in Mzuzu, with the two parties vying for power in the region.

The victory of UTM’s Nyasulu over MCP’s Nyirenda signals a shift in the political balance of power in Mzuzu City.