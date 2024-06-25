Women Heart Foundation to hold business summit

Blantyre, June 25: Women’s Heart Foundation has organised a summit called Women in Business, with the aim of creating, connecting and conquering ladies through business.

The event will be held at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi on June 30 this year.

Founder of Women in Business Organisation, Faith Ngulume Banda told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that the event has been organised by Women’s Heart Foundation team so that all business ladies should have an opportunity to learn about business from others and be inspired.

“Business ladies will be inspired and besides, we are also doing this to raise funds with which to support the needy, widows and also to give some business capital to women,” Banda said.

Banda said so far preparations are going on well and that they have already paid a deposit for the venue.

“This event will help business ladies to buld up their business as they will learn how to plan, manage and invest and also help those who want to start their business but are failing due to financial challenges,” she said.

She said apart from tackling business issues, their team also supports needy students with fees, noting: “Through this event our sponsors will be receiving awards and ladies will play different games.”

“So far, we have three guest speakers: Esster Ida Chabuka, Pamela Msuka and Rose Kasunda and the host of this event is Ruth Kulaisi and one artist who is Temwa,” she said.

Ida Chabuka, one of the speakers said as an entrepreneur she is so excited about the summit, noting that the platform would not just be for sharing business ideas but also an opportunity for her to explore new business ideas.

“I’m looking forward to interact and sharing what I know which has helped my business grow over the past 16 years. I’m expecting women to ask questions about business and even my personal life because learning never ends even when you are old or very good in what you do,” she said.

She encouraged all women to attend the summit, emphasising that ‘no man is an island.

Chabuka also advised women to consider venturing into entrepreneurship regardless of how small the start-up capital can be.

“You can start business with any amount of capital, don’t look down upon yourself and don’t underrate what K10, 000 can do, that is enough capital for a specific business,” she said.

Reported by Memory Khutuliwa