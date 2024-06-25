BAM to support ATM strategy

By Lesnat Kenan

Lilongwe, June 25: Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) President, Philip Madinga, has assured President Dr Lazarus Chakwera of the Association’s support towards implementation and achievement of Malawi’s Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) strategy.

He described the strategy as crucial for boosting the country’s economy.

Madinga made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday when BAM offered its condolences to President Chakwera following the tragic death of Vice President, the late Dr Saulos Chilima, and eight others, in a plane crush at Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba on June 10, 2024.

“We came to share with the President our role as BAM in supporting the ATM strategy and financial inclusion. We will continue working with government in achieving its agenda in developing our nation,” he said.

Madinga described the late Chilima as a hardworking and dedicated person who had potential of helping the country achieve the Malawi 2063.

Not only did BAM met President Chakwera to comfort him on the loss of Chilima but also to congratulate him for appointing Dr. Michael Usi as the new Vice President of Malawi.

Press Secretary to the President, Anthony Kasunda, expressed gratitude to BAM describing their visit as important saying the president needs comfort for losing a person who was working closely with him.

He thanked BAM for its commitment in supporting the ATM strategy.