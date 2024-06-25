Kenya Finance Bill Protests: US, UK condemn violence

The United States, the United Kingdom, and 11 other countries have issued a joint statement condemning the violence and killings that have marred the anti-Finance Bill protests in Kenya.

The ambassadors and high commissioners expressed deep concern over the violence and the use of live fire, which has resulted in the tragic loss of life and injuries.

According to Amnesty International, at least five people have been shot dead, and 31 others injured, with 13 people shot with live bullets.

The joint statement emphasized the importance of respecting the constitutional right to peaceful protest and called for restraint on all sides. The ambassadors urged leaders to find peaceful solutions through constructive dialogue.

The statement also welcomed the comments by Kenya’s Chief Justice, Martha Koome, and expressed concern over allegations of protester abductions.

The countries involved in the joint statement include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Romania, Belgium, the UK, and the US.

This development comes as the protests continue to spread across Kenya, with demonstrators demanding changes to the controversial Finance Bill.