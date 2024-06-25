spot_img
23.8 C
New York
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Lilongwe City elects second female Mayor as MCP’s Esther Sagawa takes office

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Councillor Esther Sagawa of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been elected as the new Mayor of Lilongwe City, becoming the second female to hold the position.

Sagawa garnered 21 votes, defeating Felix Tsokonombwe who received 9 votes.

Sagawa follows in the footsteps of Juliana Kaduya, who made history in 2019 by becoming the first female Mayor of Lilongwe.

Sagawa’s election marks a continuation of the city’s trend towards gender inclusivity in leadership.

The election was held after the High Court in Blantyre discharged a stay order that had been restraining local councils from conducting elections of mayors and deputy mayors.

The stay order was obtained by several claimants, including outgoing mayors from various councils.

In related news, the city of Zomba has also elected a new mayor, with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor Christopher Jana emerging victorious, replacing United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor Davie Maunde.

The election of new mayors in Lilongwe and Zomba follows the discharge of a stay order by the High Court, paving the way for local councils to conduct elections and usher in new leadership.

Previous article
Bullets face stern test against Bangwe All Stars in FDH Bank Cup
Next article
BREAKING: Bon Kalindo out on court bail, Can now freely go to toilet
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc