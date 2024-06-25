Lilongwe City elects second female Mayor as MCP’s Esther Sagawa takes office

Councillor Esther Sagawa of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been elected as the new Mayor of Lilongwe City, becoming the second female to hold the position.

Sagawa garnered 21 votes, defeating Felix Tsokonombwe who received 9 votes.

Sagawa follows in the footsteps of Juliana Kaduya, who made history in 2019 by becoming the first female Mayor of Lilongwe.

Sagawa’s election marks a continuation of the city’s trend towards gender inclusivity in leadership.

The election was held after the High Court in Blantyre discharged a stay order that had been restraining local councils from conducting elections of mayors and deputy mayors.

The stay order was obtained by several claimants, including outgoing mayors from various councils.

In related news, the city of Zomba has also elected a new mayor, with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor Christopher Jana emerging victorious, replacing United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor Davie Maunde.

The election of new mayors in Lilongwe and Zomba follows the discharge of a stay order by the High Court, paving the way for local councils to conduct elections and usher in new leadership.