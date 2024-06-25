spot_img
BREAKING: Bon Kalindo out on court bail, Can now freely go to toilet

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Activist Bon Kalindo, who was arrested on June 20, 2024, for allegedly producing a voice note aimed at disturbing peace in the country, has been granted bail by Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe.

Kalindo pleaded not guilty to charges of producing fake news and offensive communication which have the potential to disturb peace.

He was released on bail on condition that he must be his own surety, not be involved in disturbing peace, and avail himself before the court when needed, among other conditions.

This development comes after Kalindo’s lawyer, Khwima Mchizi, revealed that the activist was denied access to basic necessities like a toilet while in police custody at NKhunga police in Dwangwa.

Mchizi expressed concern over the conditions Kalindo faced during his detention.

Kalindo’s bail hearing was delayed due to his transit to Lilongwe, and he is expected to appear in court for further proceedings.

The case has sparked concerns over freedom of speech and the treatment of detainees in police custody.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

