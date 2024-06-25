Bacteria Alert: South Africa’s Dark and Lovely Shampoo Pulled from Malawi Market

The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has issued a warning to Malawian women who use Dark and Lovely hair products to stop using certain kits immediately and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

This follows a recall notice issued by the National Consumer Commission in South Africa after the detection of bacteria in the 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo contained in Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus Kits (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely Anti Breakage Kit.

The affected products, manufactured by Loreal South Africa in April 2023, may lead to scalp infections in individuals with compromised immune systems.

Malawian women who have purchased these products are advised to take immediate action to avoid potential harm.

The CFTC urged consumers to prioritize their safety and take advantage of the full refund offered by returning the defective products.

Meanwhile, the Commission is monitoring the recall to ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations.