Bullets face stern test against Bangwe All Stars in FDH Bank Cup

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will face a tough test against Bangwe All Stars in the Round of 32 of the FDH Bank Cup, according to the national draw conducted at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The encounter, set to be played in early July, promises to be a thrilling match, with Bullets looking to advance to the next round.

Bangwe All Stars, on the other hand, will be seeking to cause an upset against the reigning champions.

The winner of this match will potentially face off against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the Round of 16, setting up a possible Blantyre Derby.

Wanderers will first need to overcome Cobbe Barracks in their Round of 32 encounter.

The FDH Bank Cup has thrown up several other exciting fixtures, including a clash between Blue Eagles FC and Silver Strikers FC, as well as matches featuring other top teams like Kamuzu Barracks, Moyale Barracks and Karonga United.

Here is the full fixture list for the FDH Bank Cup Round of 32 Draw: