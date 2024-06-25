spot_img
Bullets face stern test against Bangwe All Stars in FDH Bank Cup

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will face a tough test against Bangwe All Stars in the Round of 32 of the FDH Bank Cup, according to the national draw conducted at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The encounter, set to be played in early July, promises to be a thrilling match, with Bullets looking to advance to the next round.

Bangwe All Stars, on the other hand, will be seeking to cause an upset against the reigning champions.

The winner of this match will potentially face off against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the Round of 16, setting up a possible Blantyre Derby.

Wanderers will first need to overcome Cobbe Barracks in their Round of 32 encounter.

The FDH Bank Cup has thrown up several other exciting fixtures, including a clash between Blue Eagles FC and Silver Strikers FC, as well as matches featuring other top teams like Kamuzu Barracks, Moyale Barracks and Karonga United.

Here is the full fixture list for the FDH Bank Cup Round of 32 Draw:

  1. Blue Eagles FC vs Silver Strikers
  2. Civil Service United vs Chihame All Stars
  3. Kamuzu Barracks vs Iponga FC
  4. Creak Sporting Club vs FOMO FC
  5. Bangwe All Stars vs FCB Nyasa Big Bullets
  6. Cobbe Barracks vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers
  7. Moyale Barracks vs Chintheche United
  8. Karonga United vs Mzuzu City Hammers
  9. Soccer Rangers vs Mafco FC
  10. Ndirande Stars / Ekhaya FC vs Baka City
  11. Sporting FC vs Lube Masters
  12. Chitipa United vs Raiply FC
  13. Nyambadwe FC vs Dedza Dynamos FC
  14. Mitundu Baptist vs Mighty Tigers
  15. Simbi FC vs Santhe Admarc
  16. MMF Marine vs Ntcheu Warriors.
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

