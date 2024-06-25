spot_img
LatestPolitics

MIGHTY DPP TRIUMPHS IN ZOMBA: Christopher Jana Elected New Mayor

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a significant political development, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor Christopher Jana has been elected as the new mayor of Zomba City Council, replacing United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor Davie Maunde.

The election was held today after the High Court in Blantyre discharged a stay order that had been restraining local councils from conducting elections of mayors and deputy mayors.

The stay order was obtained by several claimants, including outgoing mayors and deputy mayors from various councils.

Councillor Jana of Mpila ward emerged victorious in the election, with councillor Anthony Gonani of the DPP being elected as his deputy.

The outgoing mayor and deputy mayor were not present during the election.

This development marks a significant triumph for the DPP in Zomba, and a boost to the party’s fortunes in the region.

