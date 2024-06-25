Economy hits hard: Malawi Posts suspends bus services

The Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has announced the suspension of its bus services effective June 30, 2024, until further notice.

The decision comes as the corporation faces significant challenges in maintaining the service due to an aging fleet, resulting in high maintenance and operational costs and consistent losses.

Despite transporting over 1.3 million passengers since its launch in 2019 and connecting major cities, including Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, and Karonga, the corporation has been forced to reevaluate its services.

Management has apologized for any inconvenience this suspension may cause and remains committed to providing a reliable and efficient public transportation service.

The corporation is determined to restrategize and revamp the service, aiming to return with a revitalized and sustainable Post Bus service.

The suspension highlights the economic challenges faced by the corporation and the need for a sustainable solution to maintain public transportation services in Malawi.