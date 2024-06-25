Livingstonia Synod shocked by Reverend Chimbilima’s arrest

The leadership of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Livingstonia Synod has expressed shock and dismay over the arrest of Reverend Kondwani Chimbilima Gondwe, a minister suspected of committing cyber-related crimes.

Reverend William Tembo, the synod’s general secretary, stated that the synod is deeply disturbed by the sudden arrest and is actively seeking his release.

The synod, led by Reverend Reuben Msowoya, Reverend Jailosi Kamisa, and Reverend Isiah Mhone, has gathered at Area 47 in Lilongwe to hold prayers for Gondwe’s release and safety.

Reverend Tembo emphasized that the synod will continue praying until Gondwe is granted bail.

The arrest has sparked a strong reaction from the synod, with many calling for a more compassionate approach to handling the situation.

Reverend Baxton Maulidi, the Blantyre synod’s deputy general secretary, echoed the sentiment, saying that “there would have been a mutual way of cautioning the minister rather than rushing to arrest him”.