Fallen Giants: Bullets’ struggles continue as winless streak leaves fans in the dark

By Misheck Kauma

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets fans were left fuming after their team dropped two points in a 1-1 draw against Creck Sporting Club at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The supporters expressed their frustration and disappointment with the team’s performance, which saw them struggle to find a win.

Coach Calisto Pasuwa acknowledged the fans’ frustration, saying, “In football, when one is going for a fight, we can’t say we’re going to lose.

“We can’t do anything about it because we’re coming from a loss and now we’ve picked up a point in an away match. It’s not bad for us.”

However, Pasuwa also admitted that the team needs to work on their scoring, saying, “We have only one boy who is scoring, and we need everyone scoring for the team.

“It’s homework for us to do our corrections. We’re missing chances, and some players got injured, and our formation is not working for us to score goals.”

On the other hand, Creck Sporting Club coach Macdonald Nginde Mtetemela was thrilled with his team’s performance, saying, “We saw loopholes in our opponent during the first half, their poor type of play, and we planned very well at halftime. We kept our weapons on the bench, and it ended in a stalemate, which is fair to us.”

Mtetemela also acknowledged the importance of getting a point, saying, “Getting a point is vital for us, as it’s hard to earn, and the league is becoming hotter than ever. So, having a point is not a joke; it’s a big achievement for us, and I must thank my boys and the Lord for a point.”

The draw leaves both teams with 15 points, positioning them 5th and 6th respectively, with the same number of matches played.

Last year, during the same period, Bullets had 28 points from the same number of games played.