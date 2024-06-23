AFORD’s Chihana, Mtambo cheer up Kamlepo at Lumbadzi Police… Tells government to respect Malawians’ rights

Enock Kamzingeni Chihana, leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), has condemned the continued crackdown on freedom fighters, opposition party leadership, harassment, and arbitrary arrests, calling it a testament to the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) legacy of “death and darkness”.

“It is sad situation that while Malawians are mourning Vice President late Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilma, government has decided to unleash crackdown on opposition leaders and human rights activists whereby curtailing their freedom,” Chihana said.

Chihana added, “Arresting people like Kamlepo Kalua is great travesty by this government which some thought will be more accommodating looking at how it came into power.”

“It is not a secret that the so-called Tonse Alliance government came into power through demonstrations that were even criminal in nature, as people’s properties were looted, but that government did not arrest anyone. I am bad at Chakwera and his callous team,” Chihana criticized.

“The only reason why these two have been arrested is because they have dissented against government stand on the plane clash of which even our President said he had questions with. If the president can have questions on the plane clash, what more about a vendor or any ordinary person?” Chihana asked.

Chihana warned, “These mass arbitrary arrests and detentions of political activists and freedom defenders have a price on the altar. But one thing I can assure Malawians is that intimidation will not be counted on the ballot box as development.”

Chihana described Kamlepo as “a man with a big heart who has fought many battles in his life and never lost.”

Both Kamlepo Kalua and Bon Kalindo face charges of spreading false information on cyberspace.

The AFORD leader assured Malawians that intimidation tactics will not succeed in the ballot box, emphasizing that development and freedom are at stake.”