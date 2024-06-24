spot_img
Chaponda slams mainstream media for silence on Kamlepo’s arrest, torture

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Leader of Opposition Dr. George Chaponda has criticized the mainstream media for its silence on the arrest and mistreatment of Kamlepo Kalua, a dedicated public servant and Member of Parliament for Rumphi East.

Chaponda visited Kalua in police custody and heard firsthand accounts of his ordeal, including being taken away in the dead of night, denied basic rights, and treated like a common criminal.

Chaponda expressed outrage and shame, wondering why the mainstream media remained silent about the arrest of these two Malawians.

“I also wondered why the mainstream media remained silent about the arrest of these two Malawians,” he said.

The arrests have sparked concerns about freedom of speech and the use of the cybercrime law to silence critics.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

