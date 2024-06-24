Malawi’s AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda Champions Innovation in Justice, Arbitration Sector

Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, urged Africans to embrace change and technology in the justice and arbitration sector, emphasizing the importance of evolution in any industry.

He made this call during the International Arbitration and ADR conference in Nairobi, Kenya, where he delivered the main address on updating arbitration laws for commercial development.

The event brought together law practitioners and heavy hitters like Kenyan Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Nyirenda’s speech addressed the challenges lawyers and arbitrators face daily, encouraging them to stay on course and never give up.

Participants praised his speech, with Mary Wambui saying, “Thabo gave a heartwarming speech. He relates to what we’re going through in our field.”

Mark Mureithi added, “His speech on updating arbitration laws has opened my eyes and encouraged me to study my field more and embrace the future.”

The conference, held annually in Nairobi, Kenya, focuses on shaping the future of law and arbitration worldwide.

Before assuming the Attorney General’s office, Chakaka Nyirenda worked at the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) as Manager of Ethics and Compliance Division and as In-house Legal Counsel.

He holds an LLB from the University of Malawi and an LLM in International Financial Law from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom.