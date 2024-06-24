spot_img
Businessman Wins K163m in Betway Game

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blantyre-based businessperson James Alidi has won K163 million in Betway Malawi’s online Aviator game.

Alidi says he deposited K150 000 into his Betway account and made an initial stake of K2 400 before raising it to K10 000 and K50 000 for a double run as his wins multiplied.

“I love playing the game during my free time but, this time around, I was determined to win so much. I am happy that my dream has come true,” he says.

Betway Malawi marketing coordinator Lauren Donga says they love to see their customers winning big as that helps to transform the winner’s life.

“We also encourage our customers to play Aviator and other online games such as the newly-launched Fly X,” Donga says.

Malawi’s AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda Champions Innovation in Justice, Arbitration Sector
