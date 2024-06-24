LCC to Address Malawians: “Graveyard” bus terminal controversy takes center stage

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has responded to public concerns over the relocation of international bus owners to the Grand Business Park, stating that the move is temporary and aimed at bringing order to vehicle parking in the city.

In a public notice, LCC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Macloud Kadam’manja acknowledged the concerns and clarified that no council funds have been spent on the arrangement, as the park’s owners have offered the space for free.

The council has been engaging with bus owners and stakeholders, and a media briefing is scheduled for this afternoon to address the public’s concerns and outline the concept of the international bus depot.

This move comes after the council’s initial announcement was met with criticism and mockery on social media, with many calling the new terminal a “graveyard”.