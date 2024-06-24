CCAP Cleric Rev Gondwe Arrested Over WhatsApp Voice Note

Reverend Kondwani Chimbirima Gondwe of the Livingstonia Synod’s Zolozolo CCAP has been arrested by the Malawi Police Service (MPS) for allegedly publishing provocative and offensive communication on social media.

According to Peter Kalaya, Malawi Police Spokesperson, Reverend Gondwe was taken into custody on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Mzuzu City.

His arrest follows a voice note he shared on WhatsApp, which contains grave allegations of a criminal nature.

“The police have reminded the public that Malawi has laws in place to protect citizens from internet delinquents and that they will enforce these laws as part of their mandate,” Kalaya said.