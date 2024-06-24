Bon Kalindo denied access to toilet in Police custody

Activist Bon Kalindo, who spent the weekend in police custody on cybercrime charges, was denied access to basic necessities like a toilet, his lawyer Khwima Mchizi has revealed.

Mchizi expressed concern over the conditions Kalindo faced during his detention at NKhunga police in Dwangwa.

Kalindo is currently in transit to Lilongwe and is unlikely to appear in court today for bail formalities, according to Mchizi.

In a related development, Member of Parliament for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua, has been released on police bail today in connection with cybercrime charges.

Kalua’s lawyer, Lusungu Gondwe, confirmed that negotiations with police officials at Area 30 headquarters resulted in Kalua’s release.

The charges against him are considered bailable by the police.