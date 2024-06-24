Fearless freedom fighter Kamlepo Kalua granted Police bail

Rumphi East Parliamentarian Kamlepo Kalua, who was arrested on Friday on cybercrime-related charges, has been granted police bail.

Kalua was expected to appear in court this afternoon.

The arrest was made after allegedly circulating voice notes containing “serious criminal elements” as defined by the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act (2016).

Kalua’s son, Fredokiss, took to Facebook to announce the news, saying “Police Bail granted to Hon Kamlepo Kalua. Let’s wait for the truth! Osaopa”

Meanwhile, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has condemned the arrest, describing it as a setback for democracy.

HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to honor his commitment to protecting free speech and reviewing laws that silence dissenting voices.