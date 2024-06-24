spot_img
Kamlepo Kalua’s family vows to fight for justice

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Dr Kabambe interacts with Kalua son’s Penjani popularly known as Fredokiss

The family of Malawian politician Kamlepo Kalua has vowed to take legal action to clear his name in an ongoing cybercrime case.

Kalua, a Member of Parliament, was arrested and granted police bail in connection with a controversial voice note.

However, his family insists that the police have not presented sufficient evidence to link him to the voice note and is demanding a court trial.

“We want the truth to come out,” said Fredokiss, Mr Kalua’s son.

“We believe the police have not presented sufficient evidence to link our father to the voice note.”

The family has expressed faith in the judicial system and is eager to see the police present evidence in court.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

