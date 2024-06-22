In a stunning vindication of Malawi Voice’s exclusive report, UTM has silently “fired” Michael Usi, the newly appointed and sworn-in Vice President of Malawi.

Last week, Malawi Voice’s Facebook page broke the story that UTM had accused Usi of being a “traitor” for his secret meetings with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and had subsequently fired him.

The vindication came when UTM senior officials, Members of Parliament and supporters including General Secretary Patricia Kaliati shunned Usi’s swearing-in ceremony.

This blatant snub clearly indicates that UTM has severed ties with Usi, also known as Manganya in comedy circles.

Sources within UTM reveal that the party will soon summon Usi, where he will be officially fired.

This move comes after Usi’s appointment as Vice President, replacing Saulos Chilima, who tragically died in a plane crash last week.

Kaliati, publicity secretary Felix Njawala, and other heavyweights like Newton Kambala were conspicuously missing from the function.

Senior party member Noel Masangwi, who attended the event, claimed that his colleagues did not turn up because they were busy with Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s post-burial tasks.

Chilima, alongside eight others, died on June 10 in a military plane crash in Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba and was buried on June 17 at his home village in Nsipe, Ntcheu.

When contacted by Nation Online about her absence and that of other senior party officials, Kaliati referred the inquiry to party spokesperson Felix Njawala, who only acknowledged receipt of the message.

Chilima was also a UTM member and a key figure in the Tonse Alliance-led government.

Malawi Voice’s reportage has once again proven to be reliable and accurate, exposing the inner workings of UTM’s political machinations. We will continue to bring you the truth, without fear or favor.