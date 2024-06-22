spot_img
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Pangolin poachers caught red-handed in Chikwawa

Nchalo police in Chikwawa have taken two men into custody for allegedly possessing a live pangolin.

The suspects, Enasiyo Yembekeza, 66, and Patrick Jimu, 44, were arrested at Jombo Trading Centre after offering the endangered animal for sale.

According to Sergeant Dickson Matemba, Chikwawa police publicist, the arrest was made possible through a tip-off.

The police detectives found the pangolin hidden in a laptop bag.

The suspects, who hail from Kutama and Mponya villages under Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa, are currently being held at Nchalo police station.

This arrest comes as a significant step in the fight against wildlife trafficking and poaching in Malawi.

Pangolins are highly valued for their scales and meat, leading to widespread illegal hunting and trade.

