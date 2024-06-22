AFORD demands transparency in plane crash investigation, Questions credibility of German firm

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) is calling for transparency in the investigation into the plane crash that killed Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others on June 10, 2024.

In a press statement, AFORD President Enock Kanzingeni Chihana expressed concerns over the lack of clarity surrounding the investigation, despite the government’s announcement of engaging German experts.

“While we commend the effort, we question the sincerity of this move,” said Chihana.

He added that: “We demand a comprehensive and transparent investigation that leaves no stone unturned. Anything less will be a betrayal of public trust.”

AFORD is seeking clarity on the terms of reference for the investigation, the qualifications and expertise of the German experts involved, and the extent of their involvement in the investigation.

“We would like to know how the process towards the identification of the ‘German experts’ was done and whether there was proper vetting on the concerned expertise and their organization,” Chihana said.

The party is also questioning whether the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) was involved in the investigation and whether measures are in place to ensure the independence and impartiality of the investigation.

“We owe it to the memories of the departed and their families to ensure that the truth is uncovered and justice is served,” Chihana said.

“We will not tolerate any attempts to obscure the facts or manipulate the investigation for political gain.”

AFORD has vowed to continue monitoring the situation and pushing for justice to be served.

The party’s demands for transparency have sparked a national conversation on the need for accountability in the investigation process.

The incident that led to Vice President Chilima’s death has raised questions about the safety of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Reports indicate that the plane experienced technical difficulties before crashing in Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and AFORD is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We need to know what caused the plane to crash and whether it was an accident or something more sinister,” Chihana said.

“The nation deserves answers, and we will not rest until we get them.”