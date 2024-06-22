FISHERMEN BEWARE: Strong Mwera winds hit Lake Malawi

Fisheremen and lake users have been warned to exercise extreme caution due to strong winds blowing over Lake Malawi, Chilwa and other water bodies.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services ( DCCMS) has issued a warning that the strong winds, known as Mwera winds, will continue to blow over the lakes, posing a risk to life and property.

The warning comes as the country experiences cold, cloudy, and windy weather conditions, coupled with fog patches and rain drizzles, due to the influence of a cool and moist south-easterly air mass.

According to DCCMS’s forcast, the country can expect cold and cloudy conditions tonight, with fog patches and rain drizzles in the morning.

The Shire Valley can expect hot and partly cloudy conditions later in the day, while the Southern Highlands can expect mild and cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Central areas, including Lilongwe, can expect very cold weather conditions tonight and during morning hours, while lakeshore areas can expect cool, windy, and cloudy conditions.

Northern areas can expect cold and windy conditions to persist tonight, coupled with fog patches and rain drizzles tomorrow morning.