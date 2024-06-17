spot_img
Malawians in South Korea Mourn Vice President Chilima’s Death

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawians living in South Korea are paying tribute to Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died in a plane crash last week alongside eight others, including former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri.

Chilima had visited South Korea just days before his death, attending the Korea-Africa Summit and meeting with members of the Diaspora.

In a statement, the Diaspora of Malawi in South Korea said: “We express our deepest condolences on the loss of the Vice President…We painfully join the country in thoughts and prayers as we mourn a true son of the land who had everything good to offer his country.”

The group remembered Chilima’s “honesty, openness and ability to synthesize critical issues” during a “progressive and productive” meeting with the diaspora community.

Chilima will be laid to rest today in Ntcheu district in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from across the country.

Saulos Klaus Chilima was a Malawian politician who served as Vice President of Malawi since 2014.

He was a prominent figure in the country’s politics and was known for his progressive views and vision for the country’s development.

Prior to his political career, Chilima had a successful career in the private sector, and was widely respected for his leadership and management skills.


Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

