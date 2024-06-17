Malawians in South Korea Mourn Vice President Chilima’s Death

Malawians living in South Korea are paying tribute to Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died in a plane crash last week alongside eight others, including former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri.

Chilima had visited South Korea just days before his death, attending the Korea-Africa Summit and meeting with members of the Diaspora.

In a statement, the Diaspora of Malawi in South Korea said: “We express our deepest condolences on the loss of the Vice President…We painfully join the country in thoughts and prayers as we mourn a true son of the land who had everything good to offer his country.”

The group remembered Chilima’s “honesty, openness and ability to synthesize critical issues” during a “progressive and productive” meeting with the diaspora community.

Chilima will be laid to rest today in Ntcheu district in a ceremony attended by dignitaries from across the country.

Saulos Klaus Chilima was a Malawian politician who served as Vice President of Malawi since 2014.

He was a prominent figure in the country’s politics and was known for his progressive views and vision for the country’s development.

Prior to his political career, Chilima had a successful career in the private sector, and was widely respected for his leadership and management skills.