Chakwera hugs Mutharika

…Political Rivalry Put Aside at Chilima’s Funeral

In a rare display of unity, President Lazarus Chakwera and former President Peter Mutharika put aside their political differences to pay their respects to the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The two leaders shared a heartfelt hug upon arrival at the funeral ceremony, currently underway in Ntcheu district.

The ceremony has brought together dignitaries from across the country to bid farewell to Chilima, who died in a tragic plane crash last Monday.

Despite their political rivalry, Chakwera and Mutharika have come together to honor the memory of a man who had a profound impact on Malawian politics.

Vice President Chilima’s life was cut short when the plane he was traveling in crashed last week, killing him and eight others, including former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri.

The nation has been in mourning since, remembering Chilima’s progressive views, leadership, and vision for the country’s development.