Mutharika to attend Chilima’s burial today

Former President Peter Mutharika is expected to attend the burial of Vice President Saulos Chilima today in Ntcheu, according to a programme outline released by the event organizers.

The programme indicates that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Mutharika, along with his wife Gertrude, will arrive at the Nsipe Catholic Ground in Ntcheu District at 10:30 hrs, where the burial ceremony will take place.

Other dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony include former Presidents Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi, as well as current President Lazarus Chakwera and his wife Monica.

The burial ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 hrs.

Vice President Chilima died on Monday in a plane crash alongside eight others, including former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri.

His death has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from across the country.