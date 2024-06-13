Prophet Mbewe’s LEF Party postpones Balaka rally, mourns Chilima and eight others

The Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) party has postponed its political rally scheduled for June 15 in Balaka District, following the tragic death of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

In a statement, LEF Deputy Secretary General, Gloria Mwanjomo, said: “Out of respect for the Vice President’s legacy and the eight others, and the grieving nation, we will announce a new date for the rally in due course.”

The party expressed solidarity with the nation during this difficult time, offering condolences to the families, government, and people of Malawi. “May their souls rest in God’s eternal peace,” the statement read.

The rally, which was expected to draw a large crowd, was seen as a significant event in the country’s political arena, with LEF President Dr. David Mbewe set to share his vision for a prosperous and liberated Malawi.

The postponement comes as the country mourns the loss of its Vice President and grapples with economic challenges, which Dr. Mbewe and his party have been vocal about addressing.

The LEF party has been gaining momentum, conducting rallies across the country and wooing supporters with their message of economic liberation.

The postponed rally was highly anticipated, with many expecting it to be a political firestorm.