Chilima tragic death devastates catholic leaders: “Bishops don’t cry, but not on this one”

“Bishops don’t cry, but not on this one”, says one Roman Catholic Church cleric who confided in Malawi Voice.

He said the country wide college of bishops is not only mourning the death of Vice president Saulos Chilima, but they are also angry.

“Let’s pray it is indeed an accident, otherwise we will come for who so ever has a hand in this death. They are going to pay dearly,” he told Malawi Voice on Friday

The cleric said, Chilima, a stouch Catholic faithful, was dearly loved by the church leaders.

“In him, the church saw a future Malawi, and nipping his life just like this is just so painful. I can assure you, we are just waiting for his body to be interred,” he said.

Chilima died on Monday, alongside eight others in a military plane crash in the Chikangawa forest.