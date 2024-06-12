HRDC demands thorough investigation into Chilima’s death

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who perished in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

“We call for an immediate and thorough investigation into this tragic event to understand the cause,” said Gift Trapence, HRDC National Chairperson.

The HRDC is urging the authorities to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the Vice President’s death, saying “this is indeed a profound loss for Malawi” and deserves a thorough probe.

Trapence emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, stating “May the legacy of Vice President Dr. Chilima continue to inspire us all to serve our country with unwavering loyalty, commitment, and patriotism.”

The HRDC’s demand for a thorough investigation comes as the nation mourns the loss of its Vice President, with many questions surrounding the plane crash remaining unanswered.

The accident occurred when the plane carrying Vice President Chilima and other passengers crashed in the Chikangawa Forest, near the Chiweta Hills, in Rumphi District, killing all on board.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, sparking widespread speculation and calls for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.