spot_img
18.9 C
New York
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

HRDC demands thorough investigation into Chilima’s death

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the death of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who perished in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

“We call for an immediate and thorough investigation into this tragic event to understand the cause,” said Gift Trapence, HRDC National Chairperson.

The HRDC is urging the authorities to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the Vice President’s death, saying “this is indeed a profound loss for Malawi” and deserves a thorough probe.

Trapence emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, stating “May the legacy of Vice President Dr. Chilima continue to inspire us all to serve our country with unwavering loyalty, commitment, and patriotism.”

The HRDC’s demand for a thorough investigation comes as the nation mourns the loss of its Vice President, with many questions surrounding the plane crash remaining unanswered.

The accident occurred when the plane carrying Vice President Chilima and other passengers crashed in the Chikangawa Forest, near the Chiweta Hills, in Rumphi District, killing all on board.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, sparking widespread speculation and calls for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Previous article
Death toll rises to seven in Rumphi minibus crash
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc