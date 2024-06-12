Death toll rises to seven in Rumphi minibus crash

The number of people killed in a minibus crash in Rumphi, has risen to seven, authorities have confirmed.

Initially, five people died when the vehicle overturned at Chiweta Hills, but two more passengers succumbed to their injuries overnight, according to District Police Spokesperson Sub Inspector Noel Kamchenga.

The minibus, carrying 18 passengers, was traveling from Karonga to Mzuzu when the accident occurred.

Eleven others sustained minor injuries and were treated as outpatients at Jalawe Health Centre.