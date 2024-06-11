Zambian President Hichilema Offers Condolences to Malawi: “We Mourn with You'”

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has extended his country’s deepest condolences to Malawi following the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and other senior officials.

In a statement, President Hichilema said, “On behalf of the Government and People of Zambia, we convey our deepest condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of Malawi… Zambia joins you in mourning this devastating loss.”

The Zambian leader also announced that his country has dispatched officers and air transport to assist with the situation on the ground, adding, “We are one people. May God give strength, unity, and love to our brothers and sisters in Malawi.”

This gesture of support and solidarity comes as Malawi grapples with the loss of its second-in-command and other prominent figures. The plane crash has sent shockwaves across the region, with leaders and citizens alike offering tributes and condolences.