Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Malawians demand apology from BBC over Veep Chilima’s obituary

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawians have taken to social media to express outrage and disappointment over the BBC’s obituary of their late Vice-President, Saulos Chilima.

The article, published on the BBC News Africa page, focused on Chilima’s alleged involvement in corruption scandals, sparking widespread condemnation from Malawians.

Hundreds of citizens have stormed the BBC Africa Facebook page, demanding a public apology for what they perceive as a biased and disrespectful tribute to the late Vice-President.

Many have expressed their disappointment in the BBC’s coverage, stating that it failed to acknowledge Chilima’s achievements and instead chose to sensationalize unproven allegations.

The outcry has prompted calls for the BBC to issue a formal apology to the people of Malawi and to rewrite the obituary to provide a more balanced and respectful tribute to Chilima’s legacy.

