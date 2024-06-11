MACRA to continue supporting media industry

By Daniel Siame

Lilongwe, June 11, Mana: Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has said it will continue supporting the media industry in the country.

MACRA held a celebration for the completion of its frequency Refarming initiative, signaling a significant milestone in the country’s telecommunications sector and the event took place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

MACRA Board Chairperson, Bridget Chibwana said the importance of the frequency refarming initiative has helped more radio station in the country to be allocated space within the frequency spectrum.

“This project is not about optimizing our frequency spectrum; it’s about laying the foundation for a more efficient, innovative, and inclusive telecommunications landscape in the country,” she said.

Chibwana emphasized that the reframing process would enhance the quality of services provided to consumers, facilitate the introduction of new technologies, and improve overall network performance.

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu underscored government’s support for the media and telecommunications sectors.

“Government is committed to creating an environment where our media can flourish and innovate. The Frequency Refarming initiative is a significant step towards achieving this goal, and we commend MACRA for its efforts,” he said.

The Minister added that with improved infrastructure and regulatory support, our media would come to grow and contribute to the development of our nation and government was in full support of the initiative.

The event was marked by a series of presentations and discussions focusing on the impact this development will bring to the media industry and Malawians in general.

Experts detailed how the reallocation of frequencies would create opportunities for the expansion of broadband services, thereby fostering economic growth and enhancing the delivery of digital content.



The ceremony included a showcase of new websites where viewers can access their radio station of choice with ease.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience first-hand the potential of advanced communication services, such as enhanced mobile broadband and next generation broadcasting technologies.

It was clear that the re-allocation of the frequencies was not just a reflection on past achievements, but a forward-looking event aimed at positioning the country’s media industry at great heights.

With the government’s pledge to support, the industry is poised to enter a new era of growth and innovation.