Vice-President Chilima’s Body Arrives at KIA in Lilongwe

The remains of Malawi’s Vice-President, Saulos Chilima, and those of the other plane crash victims have arrived at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital, Lilongwe.

A Zambian Defence Force helicopter carrying the bodies landed at KIA shortly before 18:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

President Lazarus Chakwera, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and relatives of the deceased, including Mrs. Mary Chilima, the Vice-President’s wife, received the bodies.

The somber ceremony marks a poignant moment for the nation, as it mourns the loss of its second-in-command and other prominent figures.

The crash, which occurred in the northern region of Malawi, has sent shockwaves across the country, with tributes pouring in for the victims.