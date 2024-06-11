MISA Malawi, MCM mourn Chilima, Urge responsible reporting

MISA Malawi and the Media Council of Malawi (MCm) have joined the nation in mourning the tragic loss of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri, and seven others in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

In a statement, MISA Malawi Chairperson Golden Matonga said, “Dr. Chilima was a solid friend of Malawi media and a passionate supporter of media freedom, freedom of expression and access to information.”

He added, “MISA Malawi has lost a dedicated ally in its advocacy work, and the media fraternity will deeply miss him.”

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM) also expressed its condolences, stating, “The loss of the Vice President and the other victims has left a void in our hearts and in the fabric of our society.”

In a statement MCM’s Board Chairperson Dr. Jolly Maxwell Ntaba and Executive Director Moses Kaufa said, “Their commitment to public service, leadership, and contributions to the nation will forever be remembered and cherished by the people of Malawi.”

Both organizations urged the media to exercise sensitivity and professionalism in reporting on the tragedy, avoiding sensationalism and speculation.

MISA Malawi’s Golden Matonga emphasized, “We offer heartfelt condolences to President Chakwera, the entire Malawi government, Mrs. Mary Chilima, and the entire Chilima family on the tragic death of the Vice President.”

The Media Council of Malawi’s Dr. Ntaba and Kaufa added, “May their souls find peace, and may their legacies continue to inspire us to strive for unity, compassion, and integrity as a nation.”