spot_img
22.3 C
New York
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

MISA Malawi, MCM mourn Chilima, Urge responsible reporting

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

MISA Malawi and the Media Council of Malawi (MCm) have joined the nation in mourning the tragic loss of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri, and seven others in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

In a statement, MISA Malawi Chairperson Golden Matonga said, “Dr. Chilima was a solid friend of Malawi media and a passionate supporter of media freedom, freedom of expression and access to information.”

He added, “MISA Malawi has lost a dedicated ally in its advocacy work, and the media fraternity will deeply miss him.”

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM) also expressed its condolences, stating, “The loss of the Vice President and the other victims has left a void in our hearts and in the fabric of our society.”

In a statement MCM’s Board Chairperson Dr. Jolly Maxwell Ntaba and Executive Director Moses Kaufa said, “Their commitment to public service, leadership, and contributions to the nation will forever be remembered and cherished by the people of Malawi.”

Both organizations urged the media to exercise sensitivity and professionalism in reporting on the tragedy, avoiding sensationalism and speculation.

MISA Malawi’s Golden Matonga emphasized, “We offer heartfelt condolences to President Chakwera, the entire Malawi government, Mrs. Mary Chilima, and the entire Chilima family on the tragic death of the Vice President.”

The Media Council of Malawi’s Dr. Ntaba and Kaufa added, “May their souls find peace, and may their legacies continue to inspire us to strive for unity, compassion, and integrity as a nation.”

Previous article
Castel Cup after-party lights up Mponela
Next article
Vice-President Chilima’s Body Arrives at KIA in Lilongwe
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc