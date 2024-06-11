Castel Cup after-party lights up Mponela



Football fans and fun seekers had a grand post-Castel Cup launch event as Malawi’s celebrated musicians Skeffa Chimoto, Kell Kay, Tay Grin, and Aidfest and Kineo took turns to entertain them during a fun filled night at HillSide Lodge in Mponela on Saturday.

It was a day and night full of entertainment as the whole trading centre was filled with fun activities since morning, prior to the Castel Challenge Cup launch, and it was no surprise that the show pulled a huge audience while enjoying Castel alcoholic products.

Tay Grin, the Nyau King set the pace during the pre-launch activations that started on Friday night before he performed with his Nyau crew at Champions Stadium when Blue Eagles hosted Namitete Zitha to mark the launch of the 2024 Castel Challenge Cup.

From the Stadium, the fun extended to HillSide Lodge where DJ Bubblegum and DJ Twiggy manned the decks from 6pm until around 10pm when new kids on the block, Aidfest and Kineo took over the mics.

Performing using backtracks, the duo mesmerized fans with their top hits ‘Attention’, ‘Two’, ‘Tamutenga’, the latest release ‘Yekha’, and Kell Kay’s ‘Holy Water’ which they featured.

But it is the ‘Yekha’ song that stole people’s hearts, no wonder the energy displayed by the two artists, up to an extent of removing their shirts despite the chilly night.

Before passing the mic to the second act by Kell Kay, the two DJs also performed their disk jockeying magic through their top selection and mixing of the songs to the satisfaction of the fans who sang along.

Kell Kay later joined the stage dishing his tracks like ‘Bana Pwanya’ which he originally featured Yo Maps and Prince Luv from Zambia.

Unlike Aidfest and Kineo, Kelly Kay, Tay Grin, and Skeffa performed with a live band.

In his one-hour performance, Kelly Kay also dished out other songs like ‘Holy Water’, ‘Muchedwa’, ‘Lobola’, ‘Halo Mr Yesu’, ‘Mwano’ and others.

However, the Manganje-fused track ‘Chatha’ was a blast as he invited a female fan on stage and did not disappoint with her dances.

The Nyau King was the third on the list and could not hesitate to throw in the ‘So mone’ track which he originally featured on Yo Maps, but also used the platform to perform for the first time, his yet-to-be released song titled ‘Tchalosi’.

The response from the fans seemed to have fallen in love with the song already.

The stage master, Skeffa Chimoto was the last on the act taking over the stage and did not disappoint doing most of his popular tracks including ‘Kankha’ and others.

One of the fans, Mayeso Josita, said he was all happy with the show.

“Apa ndiye sininabetse makobiri yanga, nanjoya zedi (I have enjoyed the show, I really got the value for the money I paid at the gate),” he said.